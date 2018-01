INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Lansing police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a road for several hours overnight.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Dunckel Road near Traverse Trail, just west of U.S. 127.

The driver of one car had to be taken to a local hospital.

That’s where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The other driver was not injured.

We’re still waiting to hear from police what caused the crash but they tell us alcohol is not a factor.