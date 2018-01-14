ASMSU lays out focus areas for spring semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has been at the center of controversy for many things, one of them being its handling of sexual assaults and harassment on campus, including the most recent case involving former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

But student leaders at the university are hoping to find solutions for those problems.

The “Associated Students of Michigan State University,” also known as “ASMSU” serves as a voice for the student body at the university.

“How can we as students of today look to the students of yesterday and build upon that piece of leadership?” asked Lorenzo Santavicca; ASMSU’s president.

After serving as president of ASMSU for two years, Santavicca is passing the torch.

The group will soon elect a new student body president and Santavicca has high hopes for the future leader.

“For me it’s that ASMSU’s name has grown, it’s the name that’s here for our community and stands for the students on our campus and I would hope that my successor will continue pushing that further,” Santavicca stated.

The talk of whether a tuition hike will happen is also going to be a continued discussion for ASMSU.

“Where can the cuts be made to make sure tuition is not going increasingly sky high?” said Santavicca.

Santavicca also says student safety and security is the groups focus and ASMSU plans to continue the conversation when it comes to sexual assault, looking specifically at the university’s Title 9 review and it’s handling of sexual abuse by former MSU and U.S.A. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“No one really seems to be asking the question about how much this is going to cost, how much more is the board of trustees willing to see this further, how much are we going to keep paying out as well as a result of litigation and how is that going to be affecting students at the university with their tuition,” Santavicca stated.

In addition to finding ways to improve student’s mental health and wellness, Santavicca says ASMSU will be leaning on students to help determine new strategies on how the student government can improve.

“We’re actually trying to put a survey together with all the students to ask ‘what is your opinion’ and ‘how can our student government that we’re accurately reflecting the voice of you to the highest levels of university administrators, community officials, state legislators,” said Santavicca.

Santavicca says if students want to get a hold of ASMSU if they have any questions or concerns, to contact the group anytime.

We’ve posted a link under the “Seen on 6” section of our website.