Holidays are over, but hunger is still here

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holidays have come and gone, but the need to “give back” to the community is still here.

“Hunger doesn’t go away just because the holiday season goes away,” said Justin Rumenapp; Media Coordinator for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Rumenapp says all year round, staff and volunteers make sure food is available for those in need and its only twice a year that the food bank sees a spike in donations.

“One is during the winter months that’s because heating costs go up and other associated costs…car, batteries and things like that. The other is actually during the summer months because that’s when kids get let out of school,” Rumenapp stated.

Rumenapp says the non-profit receives thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items and thousands of dollars in donations during the holidays, which will only last the food bank between two and three months.

“Heading into the spring months we’re going to need to generate as much food as we did over the holiday season to help kids get through the summer months,” said Rumenapp.

Rumenapp says hunger surrounds us every day and it’s the thought of not knowing where a person’s next meal is coming from, that pushes him to help even more.

“Providing people with something they can use directly, food items, it makes sense, it’s easy to understand and just being able to provide direct assistance in that way is awesome,” Rumenapp stated.

Rumenapp says the Greater Lansing Food Bank accepts donations year-round and says if you know someone that is struggling and in need of food, to send them his way.

If you’d like to help out a local food bank near you but can’t bring food donations, you can always make a cash donation online.

We posted links for you to do that on the “Seen on 6” section of our website.