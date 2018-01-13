DEVELOPING: Car pulled from river in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman is safe Saturday morning after driving her car into a river.

Lansing police and Lansing fire responded to Aurelius Rd. near the Jolly Rd. intersection around 9am after a nearby motorist saw a woman lose control of her vehicle on the icy roads.

Police say, the woman is in her late 20’s, early 30’s and was driving a 4-door, white sedan too fast.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved.

Police say the woman hit a couple telephone poles and her car was located not far from the bank of the river.

Fire crews were able to crawl out on the ice to rescue her from her vehicle within five minutes.

Officials say she did not suffer any injuries.