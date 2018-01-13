AMBER ALERT: Search underway for missing newborn in Detroit

DETROIT. Mich. (WLNS) – A search is underway for a missing newborn in Detroit.

According to our media partners at WXYZ.com, police are saying a 2-week-old was forcefully taken from her mother’s home in the 3300 block of Garfield. The young girl, Bella Osterman, was reportedly taken by her father, Cordney Osterman. It happened just before 2am Saturday morning.

Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper at the time she was taken. Her father was last seen wearing a blue-sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes.

If you have any information are asked to call the Detroit Police’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-2250 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1 800 SPEAK UP.