State budget chief Pscholka to resign, be replaced by Walsh

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State budget director Al Pscholka is resigning next month and will be replaced by Gov. Rick Snyder’s strategy director John Walsh.

The Republican governor announced the change Friday, effective Feb. 28.

Pscholka, a former lawmaker who became budget director a year ago, says he wants to pursue unspecified opportunities in southwest Michigan to spend more time with his family. He will stay on to help finalize and release the next proposed budget in February.

Walsh will be the fourth budget director for Snyder, who has less than a year left in office.

Snyder calls Pscholka an “outstanding addition to our team” and says Walsh, another former legislator, has the experience and expertise to help complete Snyder’s eighth and final budget.

Snyder aide Angela Ayers will be the next strategy director.

