“Star” Pet Of The Day January 12

Meet “Star”, our Pet Of The Day today. Star is a super sweet guy looking for a new home. He is a Domestic Shorthair, he loves to snuggle and will gladly cuddle up with just about anybody. He would make a great cat for just about anybody. He would do fine with other animals and children. He’s a big goofy guy that will brighten up his new families lives. Star has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Star contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

