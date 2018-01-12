Search continues for suspect in Livingston Co. bank robbery

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There is now a surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to our media partners at WHMI an armed robbery took place at Bank of America, located at 3400 East Grand River, near the Home Depot store in Genoa Township.

It happened right around 2pm and the bank was blocked off so various authorities could investigate.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the bank, pulled a handgun and demanded money.

He put the cash in a duffle bag, walked out of the bank and got into minivan.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hat, black jacket and dark gloves. The subject is approximately 6 foot and has a thin goatee. The vehicle involved is a 1998 – 2002 maroon Chevy Venture minivan, said to be in clean condition for its age. Authorities advise the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

The investigation continues and anyone with information, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Mark King with the Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

