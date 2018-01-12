Pres. Trump defends language as “tough” when referring to Haiti, some African countries

Donald Trump
FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump used profane language as he questioned Thursday, Jan. 11, why the U.S. should permit immigrants from certain countries as he rejected a plan by a bipartisan group of senators that would have changed rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti, according to three people briefed on the conversation. The White House did not deny the comment. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says “this was not the language used” after reports that he used a vulgar term to refer to Haiti and some African nations in a meeting.

Mr. Trump tweeted Friday amid criticism over his comments during a White House meeting Wednesday. The White House has not denied the language, nor have the several Republican lawmakers in the meeting.

Three people briefed on the conversation say Mr. Trump used a vulgar term when he questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and some countries in Africa rather than places like Norway. The people were not authorized to describe the conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr. Trump said Friday: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

