MSU trustee arraigned on assault charges in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons was arraigned Friday morning on misdemeanor assault and battery charges in Jackson County District Court.

Our media partners at MLive report the offense allegedly occurred on Dec. 18, though no further details were available. Michigan State Police declined to comment.

Lyons, 47, is scheduled for pretrial on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m.

He has served as a trustee since 2011 and lives in the Kent County community of Rockford.

Lyons, attended MSU on a football scholarship and went on to play in the NFL from 1993 to 1999.

