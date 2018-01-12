MSU president highlights university successes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon made a presentation on Friday during a meeting held by “The Rotary Club of Lansing.”

That meeting was to provide an update on all things MSU.

“I was asked to give a little bit of an overview about where we’re at Michigan State,” said President Simon.

President Simon says with a campus of more than 50,000 students, the university has taken major leaps when it comes to its academics.

“One of our major thrusts has been the “Student Success Initiative.” Our first year probation rate dropped from 10 percent to 7 percent in five years, that’s a 30 percent change,” Simon stated.

When it comes to numbers, Michigan State distributes roughly $680-million in financial aid and as far as student funding…

“We’re about $91-million dollars lag for student funding,” said Simon.

But, President Simon says MSU’s research budget grew by 50 percent over the past 10 years. A new bio-engineering facility has been built, the university’s music building is up for expansion, along with plans to complete FRIB by 2022.

“What it does is it figures out the properties of nuclei, thinks about what’s out there in outer space and astro-physics, it’s able to test some of the laws of nature which really develops some things around materials,” Simon stated.

President Simon also emphasized that MSU has added 38 percent more credit hours toward the “STEM” program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) which she says is another step forward in the university’s academic profile.