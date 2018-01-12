Fundraising for fish guts: Money sought for fish research

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Researchers at Michigan State University are seeking the public’s help in learning what’s in the stomachs of more than 1,000 fish.

The stomachs have been frozen while researchers try to raise $8,500 to hire students to determine what trout, salmon and walleye have been eating in lakes Huron and Michigan.

Dan O’Keefe says the work is important for many reasons, especially when making decisions about stocking fish in the Great Lakes. He says looking at fish guts allows researchers to learn “who’s eating who.”

The stomachs were removed and donated by anglers and public agencies.

The fundraising drive so far has produced less than $600, far short of the goal. More information is online here.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s