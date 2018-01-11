Woman injured at holiday event gets lump of coal from court

By Published:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court says there’s nothing negligent about dark streets at an annual holiday event that takes people back to Christmas in the 1800s.

The court upheld a decision to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who fell on a curb and fractured her knee during Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. The streets are illuminated by candles and lanterns. Visitors can see artisans blow glass and make other handmade crafts.

Carrie LeTourneau says she fell while approaching Santa Claus in December 2014. She says she missed the curb because of a large crowd and darkness.

But the appeals court said Tuesday that using bright lights “would entirely destroy” the ambience. The court says, “Holiday Nights was quintessentially a nighttime experience.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s