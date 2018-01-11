Smart 911 now available in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — Smart 911 is a service that’s been helping counties across mid-Michigan in recent years.

And now people who live in Hillsdale County can take advantage of it too.

Smart 911 went live in Hillsdale County last week.

Authorities say it helps them do a better job of helping you during your time of need.

Hillsdale County Central Dispatch Director Doug Sanford

Says it starts with filling out a profile online.

You put in basic information about yourself, home, or business.

But you can also customize your profile, listing family, like how many people live in your house and their ages, along with pets, medications, medical history, and details about your home.

Pictures of people, homes and businesses can be uploaded to your profile.

Sanford says this information will remain confidential.

If you have a profile and call 911, the information will appear in front of dispatchers and they will use it to make sure the emergency response fits your needs.

“It’s all about information, and it’s all about time. So the less time that has to be taken to find out the details, the better served the citizen will be. Many times, you don’t call 911 to tell us you’re having a great day. That’s when we need to know immediately what the important details that you feel are important about your home,” Sanford said.

Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, and Livingston counties already have the system.

Jackson County is working on getting it.

If you’d like to sign up for Smart 911 follow this link: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action