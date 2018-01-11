REPORTS: South Lansing Sam’s Club is suddenly closed as company shutters stores nationwide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Giant retailer Sam’s Club is closing stores nationwide and it appears the Edgewood Boulevard store in south Lansing will also be shut down.

The store is closed right now and people are being turned away at the entrance.

Their phone message says that location will be re-opening tomorrow.

The company posted a message on its Twitter account:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam’s Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Our sister station in Wisconsin is reporting a location there will also be open tomorrow ahead of being permanently shut down.

The Edgewood location is not listed on the Sam’s Club website right now.

Other stores in New York, Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina are also reportedly being closed.

6 News has calls into the Sam’s Club corporate offices.

The Sam’s Club located near the Eastwood Towne Center is not affected by the planned closings.

This all happens on the day Walmart, the world’s largest private employer and owner of Sam’s Club, is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, handing out one-time cash bonuses to those who don’t benefit from the pay hike and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.