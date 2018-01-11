“Paige” Pet Of The Day January 11

Meet “Paige”, our Pet Of The Day today. Paige is a sweet girl who is very shy. We don’t know how old she is or her history. She is looking for a quiet adult home where she can learn to be more confident. Paige warms up quickly to people and she’s trying her best to be brave. She’s going to be a real snugglebug when she adjusts to her new home. Paige has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Paige by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement