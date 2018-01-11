Michigan lawmakers to get more sexual harassment training

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Legislature is mandating more frequent sexual harassment training amid the national reckoning with sexual misconduct.

Until now, lawmakers were required to receive anti-harassment training after they were first elected to the House or Senate. Starting next week in the Senate and in February in the House, all legislators and staff will be required to attend training once a year.

The Legislature so far has not seen lawmakers publicly accused by name of sexual misconduct like in other statehouses across the country.

But some prominent political figures, including gubernatorial candidate and former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, have detailed inappropriate behavior they attribute in part to a “locker room” culture in the male-dominated Capitol. They say women are reluctant to come forward.