Federal judge dismisses lawsuit brought by local judge against former sheriff

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update today on a lawsuit involving a local judge and a former Ingham County sheriff.

A federal judge ruled that former Ingham County sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth did not violate Judge Rosemarie Aquilina’s first amendment rights when he asked for a warrant against her for releasing a videotape of an attack in a courtroom that was not her own.

The Clinton County prosecutor did not pursue those charges and later she filed suit against the sheriff.

That suit has been dismissed.

