Emaciated dog found dead on side of the road

MASON, MI (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control is offering $500 for information leading to a conviction after a dog was found starved to death and abandoned on the side of the road.

The dog was found near the intersection of West Kalamazoo Street and Rosemary Avenue, west of downtown Lansing.

Authorities believe the dog is a Labrador Retriever-Pointer mix that was not neutered.

It had short brown hair and was found wearing a flea collar and red nylon collar with a broken off piece of chain attached.

Animal Cruelty Investigator Jodi LeBombard said there is no excuse for the lack of care for this dog, adding that this area offers a lot of resources for animal owners who are low income and need access to vet care.

“What happened to this dog was absolutely disgusting,” LeBombard said. “It died a terrible death and you know we’re really hoping someone in the community will come forward and help me to help hold the animal owner responsible for what they did to the dog.”

If you have any information that could help authorities find out where this dog came from and who is responsible for this crime, Ingham County Animal Control is asking that you contact 517-676-8376.