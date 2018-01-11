East Lansing residents meet with city council over budget concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The city of East Lansing is facing some challenging financial times after voters rejected a city income tax back in November.

Wednesday night about a hundred people attended a city council meeting to discuss budget priorities.

The city provided a list of possible money saving options like closing the Aquatic Center, reducing maintenance to the parks and downtown district and cutting staffing for fire and police services.

Residents responded with their own priorities, including strong support for the Hannah Community Center.

Another budget meeting will take place next Thursday.