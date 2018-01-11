Coyote spotted in East Lansing neighborhood

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The city of East Lansing is confirming that a coyote has been sighted in the area of Chesterfield Hills.

Now the city is issuing safety reminders.

Two people reported spotting a coyote in that neighborhood.

Coyotes are small, usually between 25 and 45 pounds, and very rarely attack humans.

They are safe to watch from a distance but if they get too close you can scare them off with loud noises.

You should accompany small pets outside to keep them safe.

Bring in any bird feeders, pet food, trash or other things that might attract coyotes to your yard.

Coyotes are native to all of North America, Mexico and Central America.

They are relatives of the grey wolf and they will howl.

That’s how they communicate, even though they are primarily solitary animals.

They also prefer to sleep during the day and hunt at night.

That’s why you’ll hear them “howling at the moon” if they are in your area.