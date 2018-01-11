Co-defendant defies court at Hillsdale County murder trial

Jay Clark, left, and Ashley Hoath Photo: Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a dramatic about-face in court Wednesday in Hillsdale County.

Jay Clark is on trial for shooting and killing Ashley Hoath’s boyfriend, Jeremy Barron.

According to our media partners at MLive, Wednesday Hoath refused to testify against Clark, breaking the terms of an October plea agreement and defying a court order.

Hoath could be held in contempt or may be individually tried for her role in the homicide.

Last April Amish boys found Barron’s body in rural Camden Township in southern Hillsdale County.

Court records show he died in early February.

