Authorities: Michigan towing company worker struck, killed

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a suspected drunken driver struck and killed a towing company employee who was loading a vehicle onto a flatbed truck in Michigan.

The crash happened Wednesday night in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. The Saginaw News reports township police Chief David Duffett identified the Mike’s Wrecker Service employee as 41-year-old Thomas Tripp of Saginaw.

Duffett says a 49-year-old Bridgeport Township woman suspected of hitting Tripp was being held at the Saginaw County Jail pending formal charges.

The crash is under investigation.