“Zoobie” Pet Of The Day January 10

Meet “Zoobie”, our Pet of the Day today. Zoobie is a 3-year-old female Rottweiler mix. She is a sweet-tempered girl who is very friendly. Zoobie would prefer a home where she is the only pet. She walks well on a leash and loves car rides. Zoobie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Zoobie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

