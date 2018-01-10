The battle against cancer for Williamston basketball coach continues

WILLIAMSTON, MICH. (WLNS) – Williamston Basketball Coach Jason Bauer, who has been fighting cancer, received some bad news on Wednesday.

Jason had a MRI on Tuesday and it did not turn out well. He has one tumor that is in the frontal lobe of his brain.

Doctors cannot operate and the only medical option right now is chemotherapy.

The doctors say the tumor is splitting out into little “fingers” off the main tumor.

His last two MRI’s were clear but in one month a new tumor has developed and spread.

We will update you when we learn more.