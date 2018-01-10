Suspect waves gun at letter carrier in Jackson; $50K reward offered for info

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who waved a firearm at a letter carrier.

The attack happened Monday at about 6:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Orange Street in Jackson.

According to the USPS the suspect was driving a dark colored pick-up truck with a large dent in the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

The vehicle did not have a license plate and was last seen speeding towards North Pleasant Street.

The letter carrier was not able to get much of a description beyond that the male suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and had a handgun.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Representative” at the voice prompt.

