Supporters of Prevailing Wage Act rally at Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of skilled trade workers and supporters of Michigan’s Prevailing Wage Act have gathered on the front steps of the State Capitol.

They are at the Capitol to lobby state lawmakers with the message “Let the people decide” about the future of the existing Prevailing Wage Act.

Construction trade unions are launching a ballot drive to keep intact Michigan’s law that requires better wages and benefits for workers on state-financed building projects.

The Republican-led Legislature could vote this year to repeal the law, despite opposition from Gov. Rick Snyder, who supports it as a way to promote in-demand jobs in the trades.

If there are a majority of “yes” votes in the House and Senate, the prevailing wage law would be repealed.

If the majority of votes is “no”, then the prevailing wage repeal question would be put to Michigan voters to decide next November.

Trade groups say there is polling information that indicates the prevailing wage law is supported by the public.

