Small grants available for local Michigan waterway cleanups

By Published:
Photo: AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Officials plan to divide $25,000 into small grants to support local river, stream and creek cleanups in Michigan.

The state Department of Environmental Quality and Great Lakes Commission are offering the grants to local governments, which can partner with nonprofit groups or other volunteers to do the work.

Local recipients must match at least 25 percent of the funding.

Michigan’s Volunteer River, Stream and Creek Cleanup Program is supported by fees from the sale of specialty water quality protection license plates.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Feb. 20. The grant application package is available online. Decisions are expected in early May.

