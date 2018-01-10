Parent dashboard now available for parents to learn about area schools

The newly launched parent dashboard, an online tool from the Michigan Department of Education, is now available. The goal of the upgrade is to provide parents a much deeper look about the school their child attends and how the school compares to others.

State officials say a lot of public feedback helped to create the new online upgrade that’ll feature close to 20 separate measures. Another positive is how user-friendly the parent dashboard is to navigate.

By simply typing in – http://www.mischooldata.org/parent dashboard – you’re taken to a state sponsored site that promises to provide moms and dads key information on their child’s school. On the home page, parents can easily type in the school they want to look at or use an interactive map to find a school and click on.

After typing in or clicking on a school, it takes you to the schools’ dashboard showcasing standard information like address, phone number, and a link to its website. Users can also see an overview for the school when compared to others in categories such as performance and graduation rate.

You can further breakdown school comparisons in student data and staff data categories. This allows users to discover finer details, like attendance and college and career readiness. Furthermore, when comparing school performance numbers users can dissect the stats to specific groups of students based off things like race, sex, or financial situation, plus, compare certain subject areas like math or science.

State education officials believe the new parent dashboard will provide the best transparency yet about school and district performance to help parents feel informed about how their child’s school is doing, not only locally, but statewide as well.