Parent Dashboard for school transparency debuts

By Published:
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has unveiled a new school accountability system, six months after the concept was endorsed by the State Board of Education.

The online “Parent Dashboard” that launched Tuesday provides data about schools and replaces color-coded marks that had come under criticism as too confusing.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston says the new website will give parents and others a “more complete picture of how their local schools are serving children.” Initially, the dashboard shows schools’ performance on state assessments, their graduation rates, advanced coursework options and other information.

Later, student-to-staff ratios, expulsion rates, college enrollment and other figures will be added.

Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers could try to require a summative A-to-F letter grading system for schools, but such efforts have stalled in the past.

ONLINE: Parent Dashboard for School Transparency

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s