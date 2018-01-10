My Spirit | Add Value

Albert Einstein said, strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. Don’t be the kind of person everyone dreads to see coming, but rather be the kind of person who leaves others feeling better about themselves simply because they’ve been in your presence.

Say things and do things that will encourage, strengthen and refresh them. There’s a story in the bible about a woman who was bowed over for 18 years and couldn’t lift herself. But when Jesus saw her, he lifted her up. He lifted her with his words, with his touch and with his presence.

There are so many people today who are bowed over with the burdens of life, bowed over because of abusive words spoken to them, and much of their experience has been with people who have de-valued them. You add value to people when you value them. So be a lifter of people, let your words, your touch and your presence make a positive difference in someone’s life today.

