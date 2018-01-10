Medical marijuana in Michigan: Restrictions and regulations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Lansing and Michigan work to get better control of the medical marijuana industry, some people are less than thrilled with the results.
Watch above for more.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Lansing and Michigan work to get better control of the medical marijuana industry, some people are less than thrilled with the results.
Watch above for more.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement