LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices are expected to take a significant $.25-$.35 jump over the next few hours.

There are already a lot of local stations at $2.79 a gallon while some are still in the $2.40/$2.45 range.

GasBuddy notes that crude oil inventories have decreased (down just over 13% from this time last year).