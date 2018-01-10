Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

Request for Information:

During the early morning hours of December 12, at least one unknown subject broke into an occupied residence on the 400 block of Dunlap Street. An unknown accused confronted the residents and fired two shots, severely injuring one of the residents. The unknown accused then fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individuals involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

They are pictured from left to right:

Jovan Emil Dropping is a 27-year-old white male who stands 6’2” tall and weighs 165 pounds. Dropping has brown hair and green eyes. Dropping has a Felony Warrant for Larceny from a Building out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Llewellyn Ramon Hampton is a 34-year-old black male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Hampton has a Felony Warrant for Destruction of Property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.