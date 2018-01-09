Some zoo animal habitats to get recycled holiday evergreens

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) – Some animals at the Detroit Zoo will get belated Christmas gifts in the form of recycled evergreen trees.

The Detroit Zoological Society says the trees will be placed in habitats Wednesday for animals to “play with, roll around, strip and tear apart.”

The zoological society says the never-decorated trees are unpainted, untreated and part of a comprehensive animal care program at the zoo that ensures habitats are ever-changing and appropriately complex.

Wolves, a wolverine, arctic foxes, red pandas and otters will get the Fraser fir trees donated by The Home Depot locations in Southfield and Madison Heights.

The zoo is north of Detroit in Royal Oak. It is operated by the zoological society.

