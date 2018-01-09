My Health | Cancer Center

For those facing a cancer diagnosis, making a decision about care or treatment can be overwhelming. Working with an expert team can help alleviate some of the stress and help you find the best treatment options.

SBRT options: (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy) a specialized procedure used for precise targeting of tumors such as

Inoperable early stage lung cancer

Liver

Spine

Adrenal

Head and Neck tumors

It’s a completely non-invasive method of achieving the same, or a potentially better result, as traditional open surgery.

The SBRT at Compass Cancer Center has some of the best cancer experts in the state in a center with patient comfort in mind. This advanced procedure available in the area means patients no longer have to travel to receive the most advanced treatments.

For more information please visit: http://mycompasshealth.org/