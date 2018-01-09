My Business | Best Investment

By Published:

To grow your business, you’ll have to spend money.

Here is the US News list of 5 best ways to spend money for growth:

1. One-on-one coaching or get a mentor. -Even the best of the best has a mentor. Whether you hire a coach or find a free mentor, make the commitment with regular meetings.

2. Bookkeeping and Tax Professionals. -When you have the right professional, you can focus on what you do best.

3. Have a quality website. -Your website is often the first impression. It should establish trust and thought leadership for your company and allow visitors to take the next step to buy from you.

4. Create captivating sales and marketing content. -It takes skill to craft content that puts someone in the mood to buy.

5. Let go of unnecessary tasks.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s