Michigan sets standard for chemical contaminant in water

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan environmental regulators have adopted a state standard for emerging chemical contaminants that are being found in drinking water, a move they say will let them take regulatory enforcement actions against responsible parties.

The combined criteria for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesfulfonic acid is 70 parts per trillion. That mirrors a federal advisory level set in 2016.

Department of Environmental Quality Director Heidi Grether said Tuesday having a state standard enables the state to issue violation notices and take legal action against parties who do not comply with cleaning up contaminated sites.

The chemicals were long used in firefighting, waterproofing, carpeting and other products. They have been identified at 28 sites in 14 Michigan communities, including near where footwear company Wolverine World Wild dumped waste decades ago north of Grand Rapids.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s