Local girls add spark to “Waitress” at Wharton Center

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When the Tony nominated musical *Waitress* hits the stage at the Wharton Center later this month the central role of “Lulu” will played by two Michigan girls, 4-year-old Vivian Southwell from Midland and 4-year-old Callie Rogers from Dewitt.

The musical tells the story of Jenna, an expert piemaker stuck in a loveless marriage and working at a local diner.

Her salvation comes from her daughter Lulu.

It’s a part that is always cast locally in each tour market and both Callie and Vivian seems very excited to be a part of it.

“Are you guys excited about waitress? And portraying Lulu in the show? Yeah, yeah! Tell me why, because we can stay up late, because i want to be on the big stage. Tell me about how excited you are? I’m 28 excited! I’m really excited.”

The show runs from January 23 – 28.

