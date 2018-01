Meet “JoJo”, our Pet Of The Day today. JoJo is a cute Jack Russell mix looking for his forever home. He is about 5 years old and love pets and treats. He would do best in a home with no children as he doesn’t like to play rough. He’s up to date on all vaccines and is ready to go home!

For more information please call the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson at 517-787-7387.