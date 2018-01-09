Detroit’s 3 casinos report $1.4 billion in 2017 revenue

DETROIT (AP) – The three casinos in Detroit have reported $1.4 billion in aggregate revenue last year.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says Tuesday that the amount is about a 1-percent increase over 2016 totals.

Slot machines contributed $1.14 billion — 81 percent — of the 2017 revenue, while table games took in $260 million.

Revenue was about $592 million at MGM Grand Detroit and $478 million at MotorCity Casino. Greektown Casino took in nearly $330 million.

The casinos paid just over $113 million in gaming taxes last year. They reported paying the city of Detroit about $177 million in waging taxes and development agreement payments.

