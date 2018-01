LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed Dan Boggan is stepping down after more than 15 years as the Head Football Coach at J. W. Sexton High School in Lansing.

Boggan has won more than 110 games since starting there in 1996.

He told 6 Sports he is looking to devote more time to his current role as the assistant principal.

