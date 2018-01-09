Agreement reached for new pact for Sparrow nurses, others

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bargaining group for more than two thousand employees, including nurses at Sparrow Hospital, approved a new three-year contract.

Negotiations for that agreement have been ongoing since August and this new deal will be retroactive to October 31.

The hospital says the deal will maintain the above-market pay and benefits for caregivers and increase staffing in certain areas to reflect the number of patients there.

Hospital president Mark Brett says he is pleased with the new deal, which has been ratified by employees covered by the contract.

