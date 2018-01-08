“Peanut” Pet Of The Day January 8

Photo: ECHS

Meet “Peanut”, our Pet Of The Day today. Peanut is a friendly male cat who trying for his “lion” pose….and we think it works. He is, however, far from a jungle animal of any kind. In reality, he is super shy and super friendly. How can he be both you might ask? If left alone, he will hide but when someone comes to see him he will jump for joy. He’s truly a great cat. Best match for Peanut is probably a quiet environment and no other cats please. Peanut has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. If you would more information about Peanut please call the Eaton County Humane Society at 269.749.9440.

