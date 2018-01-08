Lansing’s new mayor pitches reorganization of some city departments

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been in office exactly one week and he is issuing his first Executive Order, a realigning of some city departments.

Under the mayor’s plan the Department of Planning and Neighborhood Development would be split into the Department of Economic Development and Planning (DEDP), and the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement.

This first Executive Order also moves Code Compliance into DEDP where it is a better fit than in the Fire Department.

The newly created Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement has the mission of building neighborhoods, advancing people, and engaging citizens.

The department will include the Office of Financial Empowerment, which previously operated under the Finance Department.

Executive orders that have certain provisions under City Charter are enacted unless rejected by a 2/3 vote of city council within 90 days.

Schor has asked the City Council to move quickly on his reorganization plan.

Consideration of the Executive Order has been placed on the agenda for Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.