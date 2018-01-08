Lansing’s new mayor pitches reorganization of some city departments

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been in office exactly one week and he is issuing his first Executive Order, a realigning of some city departments.

Under the mayor’s plan the Department of Planning and Neighborhood Development would be split into the Department of Economic Development and Planning (DEDP), and the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement.

This first Executive Order also moves Code Compliance into DEDP where it is a better fit than in the Fire Department.

The newly created Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement has the mission of building neighborhoods, advancing people, and engaging citizens.

The department will include the Office of Financial Empowerment, which previously operated under the Finance Department.

Executive orders that have certain provisions under City Charter are enacted unless rejected by a 2/3 vote of city council within 90 days.

Schor has asked the City Council to move quickly on his reorganization plan.

Consideration of the Executive Order has been placed on the agenda for Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s