Court hearing sheds new light on Jackson teen’s murder

JACKSON, Mich, (WLNS) — It was the first murder of 2017 in the city of Jackson.

And now months later, we’re starting to learn more about what could have caused the violence.

22-year-old Hassan Moore was in Jackson County Court Monday morning for the second part of his preliminary examination hearing.

He’s charged with shooting and killing 18-year-old Morris McBride, Jr. in July of last year.

During Monday’s hearing, the judge determined there was enough evidence to move the case toward a trial, and new information came to light about what could have caused McBride’s murder.

Surveillance video from Reed Manor Apartments in Jackson shows the murder of Morris McBride, Jr.

Keith Roberson claims Hassan Moore could be involved.

“We talked about it,” Roberson said giving testimony in court.

Roberson is currently an inmate at a county jail in Tennessee.

He was brought to Jackson County to testify in this case.

Roberson says this past summer he shared a jail cell with Moore in Tennessee.

At the hearing, he testified that Moore told him about a conflict with a man in Jackson.

“He said he had an old beef with some dude a couple years back. The dude had shot at him before, maybe a year ago,” Roberson said.

According to Roberson, Moore told him that in July he saw that same man in an apartment complex and opened fire.

“He shot him three times. He don’t know if he hit him, but learned later that the dude was dead,” Roberson said.

Moore allegedly told Roberson that his cousin sold the murder weapon and friends burned the clothes he was wearing.

Roberson says he waited one week to report this conversation to authorities.

So far he’s the only person to directly connect Moore to the murder.

The gunman caught on video has never been positively identified, and Moore hasn’t said anything to investigators about his alleged involvement.

The defense doesn’t believe Roberson is a credible witness because he gave this information to authorities, under the assumption he would get an early release.

But the judge determined there was enough evidence to bind the case over to circuit court.

So far no trial date has been set for Moore.