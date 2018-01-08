Ann Arbor’s expanded deer hunt runs through end of month

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Ann Arbor’s expanded 2018 deer hunt takes place for the rest of the month as part of the city’s ongoing deer management efforts.

The Ann Arbor News reports nonprofit contractor White Buffalo and volunteers completed sterilizations of 19 deer in the past week before that non-lethal effort wrapped up Sunday. A hunt to kill up to 250 deer takes place this week and runs until Jan. 31.

A number of parks will be closed 3 p.m.-midnight. It could be the city’s biggest hunt if it goes according to plan. A total of 156 deer were killed during hunts the last two winters.

Nichols Arboretum at the University of Michigan and some other properties at the school and Concordia University are expected to be closed some days for the hunt.

