Woman convicted in connection with sex-trafficking ring

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A 41-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities said involved underage girls.

An Ingham County Circuit Court jury found Amber Speed guilty Friday of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Speed was arrested after state police found online ads for an escort operation.

Michigan’s Attorney General’s office says girls involved in the escort operation were minors when they were brought into the ring.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Speed told police in a recorded interview that she ran an escort service in the Lansing area, but denied the women who worked for her sold sex.

Speed of Munith in Jackson County is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s