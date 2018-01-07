2 dead, 1 in critical condition after I-96 shooting in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday evening just after 9:30 p.m. in Boston Township.

At that time, a Deputy responded to a report of a motorist assist on I-96 near Nash Hwy.

When the Deputy arrived, he discovered the bodies of two victims off the road as well as a third person inside the vehicle that was injured by an apparent gunshot wound.

The Deputy was able to provide help to the victim in the vehicle until other law enforcement officials and first responders arrived on scene.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the third person was transported to Butterworth hospital and is in critical condition.

According to our media partners at Wood TV, Ionia County Sheriff Dale Miller says one of the people who died was the shooter.

Undersheriff Charlie Noll also told Wood TV that the victim transported to the hospital is in stable condition Sunday morning.

Authorities did not immediately provide any information about the identities of any of the people involved or their relationship to one another, nor have they yet released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While sheriff’s officials say they’re currently conducting a homicide investigation, they say there is no threat or danger to the public.

