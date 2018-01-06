Takata expands airbag recall by 3.3 million

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) — The Japanese air bag maker Takata is expanding its air bag recall to include another 3.3 million faulty inflators.

This latest recall includes frontal airbags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by the following car dealers:

Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

The automakers listed above say they will be providing consumers with the specific models that are affected by the recall later this month.

These latest recalls are only part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.

The 3.3 million airbag inflators added Saturday brings the number of recalls up to a grand total of 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles.

Takata plead guilty to fraud in Feb. 2017 for covering up the engineering defects in its airbag inflators.

It was part of a billion dollar settlement that forced the company into bankruptcy protection at least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured due to the defects.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s